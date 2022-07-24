Are The Blackpool Combat Club the Next Challengers For FTR?

Last night at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor, the rematch of the dream match from Supercard of Honor earlier this year was held. The rematch between FTR and The Briscoes was contested under the stipulation of 2-out-of-3 falls.

Both teams went to war for around 50 minutes in another instant classic.

Following the aftermath, FTR cut a promo to end the show…or so we thought. The newly crowned ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, both members of the Blackpool Combat Club, came out on stage.

Could they be the next challengers for the ROH Tag Team Championships?

#FTR fought their hearts out here at #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor. Have they sparked the interest of the #BlackpoolCombatClub? Is there a Champion's Challenge down the road? We will see you all on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/h4p74NqHC9 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022

In the media scrum following the pay-per-view, when asked about the ending of Death Before Dishonor and if the match could happen this Wednesday at Fight For the Fallen, Wheeler Yuta responded,

“Well, I’m not sure when it will happen, but I’m sure that that is a collision course that we’re definitely on now. Obviously, FTR in my opinion is the best tag team in the world.” Wheeler Yuta on challenging FTR

“But there’s a reason that we have the Ring of Honor World Championship, the Ring of Honor Pure Championship. And Claudio and I’ve never tagged who’s to say that we’re not going to be the best tag team in the world.

“So I’m really excited for that one.”

The Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite will take place this upcoming Wednesday (July 27) at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Could we see another interaction or even a match between the Blackpool Combat Club and FTR?