Bo Dallas WWE Return Expected “Very Soon”

Bray Wyatt has made his long-awaited return to WWE, and his real-life brother Bo Dallas is reportedly not far behind.

Wyatt, a former Universal Champion, returned at last night’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, ending the show to a thunderous ovation from the live crowd.

Bo Dallas

Bryan Alverez, through the ‘superfollowers’ function on his Twitter account, reports that Wyatt is expected back “very soon,” according to multiple sources within WWE.

Dallas was released by WWE in April 2021, over a year and a half after what would become his last match for the company.

Dallas signed with WWE in 2008, and would have an impressive run in NXT, including becoming the third-ever NXT Champion.

Joining the main roster in 2014, Dallas would hold the Raw Tag Team Championships (with Curtis Axel) and briefly be 24/7 Champion, before his release.

Outside of the ring, Dallas is in a relationship with current WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, who lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

Future Plans

It is unclear what WWE has planned for Dallas, but this report coming so soon after his brother’s comeback is interesting.

Some have suggested that Dallas could join forces with his brother as part of a new Wyatt family stable, the first time the pair would be aligned on WWE’s main roster.

It is also possible that Bo’s return will not be connected to his brother at all, and that he will be a singles Superstar in his own storyline.

In April 2022, Dallas hinted that he would be wrestling again soon.