Bobby Lashley has “unfinished business” with Brock Lesnar.

Lashley was recently interviewed on the “Out Of Character” podcast with Ryan Satin, and touched on the subject of Brock Lesnar. Specifically, Lashley spoke on finally getting his long-awaited match with “The Beast” at the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

That night, Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. Of course, Lesnar would go on to win the Royal Rumble match later that night.

Lashley admits that even though he finally got the match he always wanted against Lesnar – it wasn’t what he thought it would be.

“It wasn’t the match I wanted because like, there’s a lot of things that were involved there, man,” Lashley said.” “It’s a bigger story than just a couple of weeks and a random pay-per-view, and it’s more than just that.

“I want to train for that match like I’m training for a fight … People want to see us fight, people want to see us wrestle … There still is a lot of unfinished business there.”

A month later, Lesnar recaptured the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber after Lashley went down with an injury. Lesnar went on to WrestleMania 38 to unify the World Titles with Roman Reigns in the main event, with Reigns coming out on top.

Lashley is currently on Monday Night RAW and is in the reigning United States Champion.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.