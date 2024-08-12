Bobby Steveson (fka Damon Kemp) Confirms Free Agency After WWE Exit

Bobby Steveson is ready to make an impact outside of WWE after parting ways with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut earlier this year. As he explained on social media, Steveson is eager to wrestle anywhere and everywhere now that he is no longer contracted with WWE.

As of today I am no longer contracted with WWE. I want to wrestle anywhere and everywhere. For bookings/appearances contact damonkempmgmt@gmail.com — Bobby Steveson (@BobbySteveson) August 12, 2024

Steveson wrestled as Damon Kemp as part of WWE NXT and was a member of the Diamond Mine before joining the No Quarter Catch Crew. His time with WWE ended in July 2024 after the promotion reportedly informed him that his contract would not be renewed. Steveson’s release came mere months after his brother Gable Steveson was released alongside others on the WWE NXT roster.

- Advertisement -

Bobby Steveson Outside WWE

Much like his brother, Bobby Steveson made himself known in the world of amateur wrestling before joining WWE. The former folkstyle wrestler competed at the University of Minnesota and won gold medals in the 2015 Cobber Open and the 2015 Buena Vista Open. He took home silver in the UNI Open that same year.

With his time in WWE NXT a thing of the past, there’s no shortage of places that could benefit froM Steveson’s technical style including AEW, TNA Wrestling, GCW or somewhere else entirely. Steveson could perhaps take his skills to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport which mixed professional wrestling and styled shoot fighting into a highly entertaining combination.

Stay tuned to SEScoops later this week for exclusive comments coming from Bobby Steveson.