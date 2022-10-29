Booker T: AEW Fans Don’t Care About Wrestlers Getting Hurt in the Ring

Booker T has lashed out at fans of All Elite Wrestling, saying they treat the wrestlers as nothing more than toys who can be broken.

AEW has been plagued with injuries this year, with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole all being on the shelf at some point in 2022.

In Cole’s case, he has been out since June’s AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door event with a concussion and there have been concerns he may never be cleared to wrestle again.

During last week’s Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page was left motionless after a lariat during his title match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The match was ended ten minutes earlier than scheduled, and the Cowboy has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said that AEW’s audience don’t care about who gets hurt as long as they are entertained (via 411 Mania.)

“The AEW fans, man. They don’t care about those guys in the ring. They do not care about those guys working. Those guys could — they’re nothing more than toys, video games for these guys.

“If they’re not out there getting a ‘This Is Awesome’ chant, they don’t give a damn about these guys going out there getting hurt. They really don’t.”

After the match was ended, Page was stretchered to the back and later taken to Cincinnatti trauma center.

In a statement, AEW confirmed that he has suffered a concussion but has since been discharged.

AEW added that both they and Page are “grateful” for the response from the medical staff and thanked fans for their support.