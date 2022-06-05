Booker T Names Possibly his “Only Regret” in Wrestling

Booker T may be one of the most decorated wrestlers ever, boasting two WWE Hall of Fame rings, but the former World Champion regrets never holding a pair of iconic tag titles with his brother Stevie Ray.

Before becoming a singles wrestler, Booker worked as one-half of Harlem Heat with his brother Stevie Ray and won ten WCW World Tag Team titles as a unit.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast. Booker said he wishes he could’ve won New Japan’s IWGP World Tag Team Titles with Ray before retiring.

“I can’t speak for my brother but I can speak for myself, that may be the only regret in my career that my brother and I did not win the IWGP World Tag Team Championships. That right there for me would’ve been icing on the cake really for the career. I know those guys, I know what wrestling means to those guys in Japan. It’s huge, it’s their bloodline, and to be a part of something like that [would’ve been great].”

After splitting with Ray in 1997, Booker would win several singles titles in both WCW and WWE.

Booker would not leave tag team wrestling behind entirely though and would later hold tag gold with the likes of Rob Van Dam, Test, Scott Steiner, and Goldust.

