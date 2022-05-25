Booker T Not a Fan of WWE Unifying Tag Team Titles

Booker T is not a fan of WWE unifying their tag team titles recently.

On this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown Live, The Usos beat RK-Bro to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships. Going into the matchup, The Usos were already the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

Now, The Usos are the Unified Tag Team Champions of WWE, joining The Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns, as dual-brand champions.

Recently, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to offer his thoughts on this creative decision. He explained that he’s a fan of having Tag Team Champions on different brands.

And although The Usos might be able to work both brands, the toll of having to defend both of those titles on the road, both physically and personally, could be dire.

“I like having at least two tag team belts, one Smackdown, one Raw. You may not understand what that does to the body of guys trying to do that, but they’re going to have to defend those championships on the house shows, European tours, Monday night, Friday night, and put those guys in a position where they got to work all week long.

“I’m thinking about protecting myself and making sure I can have a minute with my family. To have to defend the Tag Team Championship all the time, those guys aren’t going to have no time at home.

“I’m going to tell you that right now. They’re going to have about one day at home to prepare and one day to get ready to get back on the road.”

It remains to be seen if WWE decides to unify the Tag Team Titles into one set of belts, or if The Usos will drop one set of those titles in the near future.

What do you think WWE will end up doing with the Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments below!

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co