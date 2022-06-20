Booker T: Adam Cole Needs More Muscle, It’s a Problem

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T believes All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Adam Cole needs to pack on some more muscle.

Booker took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to offer his take on Cole and his recent injury troubles. The former World Heavyweight Champion suggested that Cole’s lack of muscle on his frame could be contributing to his injury woes.

“If Adam Cole has to have surgery and he’s down for six, nine months and he, you know, lose any more muscle, it’s going to be hard on this brother. You know what I’m saying? Right now, he’s about a buck 60.”

“We gotta get more weight on Adam Cole, you know what I mean? That’s his problem, he’s light, bottom light. We gotta get some muscle on this kid. That’s probably one of the reasons why he’s going out there, getting hurt because it can’t be the schedule at AEW.”

It was initially believed that Cole suffered a shoulder injury during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which he eventually won. His arm was taped up for his final match against Samoa Joe at Double Or Nothing.

Although Cole finished and won the match, he hasn’t wrestled since. A recent report suggests that Cole won’t be back inside the ring until the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) on June 26.

Previously, Cole was set for a 10-man Tag Team match on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. However, he and Jeff Hardy were both removed from the match, respectively, for different reasons.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.