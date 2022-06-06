Another Update on Adam Cole’s Injury

Adam Cole recently suffered an injury and there is a seemingly positive update on his status.

The early word was that Cole suffered some type of shoulder injury during the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. His arm was taped up for the finals of the tourney at Double or Nothing against Samoa Joe.

Cole ended up winning the match but hasn’t wrestled since.

Adam Cole Return Period

(via AEW)

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer that Adam Cole isn’t expected to get back in the ring until Forbidden Door on June 26. Bryan has been told that AEW officials are letting him rest up.

Cole had been scheduled for a 10-man tag team match on the June 1 episode of Dynamite. He and Jeff Hardy ended up being removed from the match.

In Jeff’s case, it was due to the fact that he’s been quite banged up as of late. The belief is that his Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match with Darby Allin is what really had Jeff hurting.