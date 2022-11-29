Booker T Announces his in-Ring Return

Booker T is set to return to the ring as the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion announced on his Hall of Fame podcast that he would wrestle again on December 18 for Reality of Wrestling.

Booker T is slated to team with Mysterious Q to challenge Fly Def (Zack Mason & Warren Johnson) for the ROW Tag Team Championships at the show.

Sunday, December 18th @BookerT5x returns to the ring teaming with @Da_Mysterious_Q to face @TheZack_Zilla & @FlyBroWarrenJ in Texas City at the World Gym Arena. #CCXVII



LOCATION:

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy

Texas City, TX 77591



Booker T returns to the ring teaming with Mysterious Q to face Zack Mason & Warren Johnson in Texas City at the World Gym Arena.

His Previous Match

Booker last wrestled at ROW Summer OF Champions VIII in July by teaming with (Blake Cortez, Bryan Keith, Gasper Hernandez & Mysterious Q) where they lost to Team Sharmell (Edge Stone, Gino Medina, Ryan Davidson, Stephen Wolf & Will Allday).

A few months ago, Pat McAfee went on hiatus from his duties as the WWE SmackDown color commentator, so they moved NXT’s Wade Barrett to the role and brought in Booker to do commentary for NXT.

Booker achieved a lot of success with 35 championships across WWE, WCW, and Impact Wrestling. He is the most decorated wrestler in WCW history, holding a total of 21 titles, including a record six WCW World Television Championships and a record eleven WCW World Tag Team Championships, 10 of which he won with his brother Stevie Ray in WCW (the most reigns in that company), and one in the WWE with Test. Booker served as the final WCW United States Heavyweight Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

In April 2013, Stevie Rae presented him with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. He and Ray were both inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.