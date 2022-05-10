Booker T Names Two Stars Who Should Dethrone Roman Reigns

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has two names on his mind when it comes to who he’d like to see dethrone Roman Reigns.

Booker T took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss the matter. Booker named both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre as the stars he’d like to see take Reigns down when the time is right.

“I’ve got to go with Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre, like I said on the kickoff show, being a part of that six-man with RK-Bro, keeping himself real close to the body. Making sure he stays close to the championship.

“It’s good for Drew McIntyre. Letting everyone know, man, I am not far from this picture. But, the guy that’s got the hot hand, the guy that’s got the rocket on him is Cody Rhodes.

“I say you run with that, man until it cools off. I don’t think that’s going to be for quite some time.”

Reigns became the Unified WWE Champion when he beat Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Reigns entered the match already holding the Universal Title, taking the WWE Championship from Lesnar when it was all said and done.

Now, “The Tribal Chief” rules over both RAW and SmackDown as a dual champion. As for Rhodes, he made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, taking on Seth Rollins as his surprise opponent selected by Vince McMahon.

Rhodes came from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) where he remade himself into “The American Nightmare,” leaving gimmicks such as Stardust in the past. Now, Rhodes is back with World Title aspirations on his mind, and a matchup against Reigns would certainly be a great one for fans to enjoy.

Finally, McIntyre is a former World Champion in his own right. He topped Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, McIntyre is also on a path back to the World Title, however, he might soon be making a pit stop for a feud with Tyson Fury first.

