Roman Reigns Taking Time Off From WWE Next Month

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not being advertised for any appearances on TV or at live events past June.

PW Insider reports that the latest event Reigns is being advertised for is the June 24, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown, which will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

After June, Reigns is being advertised for Premium Live Events including Money in the Bank on July 2, Summerslam on July 30, and Clash in the Castle on September 3.

The “Tribal Chief” will return for two WWE Live events October 1-2, in Saskatchewan, and Survivor Series on November 26.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alverez asked, “so basically he’ll be gone for 10 weeks?” Dave Meltzer responded, “yes.”

Meltzer added that while Reigns is advertised for the Premium Live Events, there is no guarantee he will appear.

Roman Reigns’ New Contract

Reigns tells fans that he’s entering a “new phase” of his career and life at a WWE Live event in Trenton, New Jersey.

This news comes after the announcement that Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE, one that will see him wrestle far fewer dates.

Reigns has wrestled four times on TV in 2022 (Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38, and WrestleMania Backlash) and has a 3-1 record this year.

His only loss came via disqualification at the Royal Rumble when Reigns got himself DQ’d to retain his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.