Booker T On The Hardys’ Being Featured On Dark: “Hell Yeah, It’s A Demotion”

The Hardy Boyz being featured on the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has started a debate. While Matt Hardy has defended their spot, a lot of people think that this is still a demotion for the wrestling veterans. It appears that Booker T shares the sentiment.

T was asked for his opinion on the matter on the latest episode of his podcast. The former WCW champion claimed that it indeed is a demotion:

“Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s going to get picked up, but hell yeah, it’s a demotion. Damnit, I’m not working on Dark. For me, working on Dark, which is a show that is only on the internet should be for the young guys coming up.

Booker T called WWE ‘the big show’ and explained that he wouldn’t go from WWE to AEW to work on Dark. Matt has said that Tony Khan actually asked for their consent before putting them on the show. The WWE Hall Of Famer said that if Vince McMahon ever asked him to work on Velocity, he wouldn’t say no to it. However, Mr Mahon respected him enough not to do it:

“He respected me enough as far as to keep my star power at a certain position. He kept me working around the main event guys. If I wasn’t with the main event guys, I was doing something.”

Quotes via WrestlingInc