Matt Hardy Responds To Fan Complaining About Jeff Hardy Being On Dark

Matt Hardy has responded to a fan complaining about Jeff Hardy being featured on AEW Dark: Elevation this week.

A fan noted how people were complaining when Jeff Hardy was in WWE and he was featured on Main Event a few times, while he is on Dark now.

Replying to him, the wrestling veteran noted how Tony Khan treats legends with the utmost respect. He revealed that the AEW owner had asked for their consent before putting them on the show:

“I’ll give you insight. TK treats veterans/legend with the utmost respect & uses us the same. It’s refreshing. Tony asked us if we were ok being on & we were both happy to. We want to work with young stars like Top Flight. It’s a treat to work at AEW.”

Matt Hardy first announced his departure from WWE back in March 2020 after his contract expired. He ended up joining AEW later that month, making his debut during the March 18 episode of Dynamite.

Jeff Hardy on the hand remained with WWE until late last year. He was released in December 2021. He has since joined his brother in Tony Khan’s promotion and returned to tag team action.