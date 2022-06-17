Booker T Reacts to Paige Leaving WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has offered up his reaction to Paige leaving WWE.

Earlier this week, Paige announced that she will be leaving WWE once her deal expires, but promised to return to the ring soon.

WWE wouldn’t clear her to compete due to her lingering injuries, but with that being said, the former WWE Divas Champion seems determined to step into the ring again regardless of what promotion it’s for.

Booker T took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to offer his take on the situation. The former World Heavyweight Champion suggests he’s sure Paige will wrestle again, and will be a highly sought after free agent.

“I’m sure she’s going to be highly sought after because Paige is one of kind. She really is. I’m gonna say this, Paige is going to be back inside the squared circle very, very soon. Let’s just say that.

“I don’t have any inside information. I just know how much she loves the business. I know how much her family loves the business and how well connected they are to the love of this game and Paige went out, not on her own terms.

“Paige is somebody that is definitely going to step back in that squared circle and prove that she is still one of the best female superstars that ever got in the ring and trust me on that.

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I just got a feeling in my bones that it’s going to happen real, real soon, okay? That’s all I’m saying.”

Paige has been kept out of the ring due to a lingering neck injury that could be disastrous if something were to go wrong. Booker noted that it’s common for some doctors to say it’s okay to compete with certain injuries, while others say otherwise.

However, with something as serious as a neck injury, it’s some dicey territory to step back into the ring with it.

“Sometimes with injuries where one doctor may tell you, ‘You can’t do it,’ and then you go to another doctor right across the street and he’ll tell you you’re fine. You’re good to go.

“I’m serious because I was told that myself. One doctor told me, ‘Nah, you shouldn’t do this,’ and one doctor told me, ‘You’re good to go, man. You’re cleared.’ But that’s just how cautious they are when something like that happened and I get it.

“That injury right there, it’s hard to play around with. That neck issue is a very, very, serious situation as far as do’ or don’t. It’s really hard.”

Quotes via 411Mania