Booker T Reacts to Rumors of Street Profits Splitting Up

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has offered his thoughts on the rumors that The Street Profits could be splitting up soon.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio indicates that WWE is very high on Montez Ford. In fact, the report suggests that the commentary team’s comments on Ford’s physique during Money In The Bank were meant to lead to a singles push for Ford.

There are reportedly those in WWE management who are very high on Ford, and his new physique was a big part of that. The commentary team also laid the foundation for a future split of The Street Profits by suggesting there was tension between the two.

Booker T discussed the possibility of Ford getting a singles push during a recent episode of his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame.” Booker said he hopes this lights a fire under Angelo Dawkins.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, if Angelo Dawkins ain’t listening to the internet and people talking about Montez Ford being a singles, and people wanting to treat him like a star, if that don’t motivate his ass, nothing will,” Booker said. “If he don’t think the chatter is real, that’s on him, okay?”

In regards to seeing Ford as a singles star, Booker certainly sees the potential in the young star. However, he believes the tag team division needs a team like The Street Profits right now, and thinks WWE should let them ride things out as a team a bit longer in order for them to find a replacement for them before splitting them up.

“Montez can definitely be a singles star. But I do think we need a strong tag team division right now, and I think over a period of time, Street Profits can be replaced, but I don’t think they can be replaced overnight. So I say let this thing roll for a little while longer, because we got something now.”

