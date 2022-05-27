Angelo Dawkins On If There Has Been Any Talk Of Breaking Up Street Profits

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, collectively known as The Street Profits have been a tag team since 2016. In this time, they have won tag team gold in all three of the WWE‘s televised brands, including NXT, Raw, and SmackDown as well. When it comes to WWE this tag team run is on the longer side. Many wonder if the company may now be looking to break them up.

These talks have specially picked up after Montez Ford had a one-on-one match with Roman Reigns last year and showed that he had the potential to make it big as a singles star. Though if Angelo Dawkins is to be believed, there hasn’t really been any talk in this direction behind the scenes.

The Street Profit member recently had an interview with NBC Sports Boston. He was asked if there has been any discussions about the two going separate ways. Dawkins responded to it negatively, but he also explained that it’s not only Montez Ford who has the potential to make it big if the split does happen:

“No, not really. I mean obviously Tez had his match against Roman last year, I think. So like, obviously he’s proven that he can go out there and handle business by himself. I [have] just been around, you know, just handling business. The cool part about it is, Tez is so good. I know everybody wants to see him and I want to see [him] do great things as well.” said Angelo Dawkins,

He continued: “But the cool part about all of that is nobody knows what I can really do. So I’m like, I can hide over here. Like still do our thing in the Tag Team division and it’s like, ‘oh, Tez is the athletic one.’ Then here I come with [my own moves]. One time I dove. Everybody was like ‘Wait, what?’ I was like ‘yeah. I really ain’t gotta worry about that because Tez is the one that usually does all that stuff.’ So obviously I’m the guy that comes in and just beats people up, throw them around. [So] that’s that. But nobody knows how much of an arsenal I really have.”

You can watch Angelo Dawkins’ full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription