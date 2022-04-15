Booker T Reacts to WWE Splitting Up MVP & Bobby Lashley

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has offered his thoughts on WWE making the decision to split up the pair of Bobby Lashley and MVP.

Lashley made his first in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 since the Royal Rumble, taking on Omos. Lashley defeated Omos in the singles bout, but the giant came out on Monday Night RAW the following evening to challenge “The Almighty” to a rematch. However, MVP attacked Lashley, turning on him.

This came as a bit of a surprise considering the pairing was doing very well together, as MVP was even by Lashley’s side during his run as WWE Champion. However, WWE made the decision to finally split the pair up, instead aligning Omos with MVP, and the former United States Champion now serving as his manager. Speaking on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T offered his reaction to the decision.

“It’s not for me to like it or not,” Booker said (via 411Mania). “I thought The Hurt Business did some really good work. With MVP at the helm throughout the pandemic, and definitely put a light on that group.

“I really believe MVP was the spark behind Bobby Lashley, I really do. I always thought perhaps Bobby needed that frontman to actually do that part of the work for him. Then he go out and be the clean-up man in the middle of that ring.”

While Booker admits MVP did a lot for Lashley’s character, he also notes that Omos might benefit from MVP’s help as well at this point in his career.

“Omos is definitely a person that may need a little help in that department as well. I think MVP is definitely the right man for that job right now, that he’s doing.”