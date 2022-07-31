Ric Flair Wins Last Match in Nashville

On July 30, Starrcast and Jim Crockett Promotions hosted the Ric Flair‘s Last Match pay-per-view at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. The event streamed live for $34.99 on FITE TV.

Current Card

As of right now, the card is as follows:

Impact World Championship Match : Josh Alexander (c) vs Jacob Fatu

: Josh Alexander (c) vs Jacob Fatu Impact Knockouts World Championship Three-Way Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs Davey Boy Smith Jr

The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Kerry Morton and Ricky Morton) vs. The Four Horsemen (Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson)

Four-Corners Match : Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne

: Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne Bunkhouse Battle Royale: Adam Priest vs. Big Damo vs. Brian Myers vs. Bully Ray vs. Crimson vs. Crowbar vs. Gringo Loco vs. James Storm vs. Kal Herro vs. Komander vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Sinn Bodhi vs. Wolfie D vs. TBA

Adam Priest vs. Big Damo vs. Brian Myers vs. Bully Ray vs. Crimson vs. Crowbar vs. Gringo Loco vs. James Storm vs. Kal Herro vs. Komander vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Sinn Bodhi vs. Wolfie D vs. TBA Four-way Match : Rey Fenix vs Taurus vs Laredo Kid vs Bandido

: Rey Fenix vs Taurus vs Laredo Kid vs Bandido The Von Erich (Marshall & Ross) vs The Briscoes

Ric Flair’s Retirement Match: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

It All Goes Down TONIGHT! Get Ready To Witness History Being Made! The Naitch Is Walkin’ That Aisle One Last Time! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/p253IUvVWt — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 31, 2022

Ric Flair’s Last Match Quick Results

Pre-Show

Ren Narita def. Yuya Uemura Bunkhouse Battle Royale: Mance Warner def. Adam Priest, Big Damo, Bully Ray, Crimson, Crowbar, Gringo Loco, James Storm, Kal Herro, Komander, Rickey Shane Page, Sinn Bodhi, Wolfie D vs. TBA GCW wrestlers invaded the match at the direction of Nick Gage: Mance Warner, Effy, Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver, Joey Janela, Matthew Justice & Manders Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) def. Davey Boy Smith Jr PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jonathan Gresham def. Alan Angels, Konosuke Takeshita & Nick Wayne The Four Horsemen (Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson w/ Arn Anderson) def. Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Kerry Morton & Ricky Morton w/ Robert Gibson) Four-Way Match: Rey Fenix def. Black Taurus, Laredo Kid & Bandido Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs Jacob Fatu ended due to the interference of Brian Myers, Matt Cardona & Diamond Dallas Page The Briscoes def. The Von Erich (Marshall & Ross) Impact Knockouts World Championship Three-Way Match: Jordynne Grace (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo & Rachael Ellering Ric Flair’s Retirement Match: Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo def. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

Jonathan Gresham victorious, and has now earned a shot at the Progress Champion. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/5ORCsrdzcl — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 31, 2022

DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE BASE OF BLACK TAURUS! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/WaN9HK6Edd — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) August 1, 2022

The celebration is complete! Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo get the win #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/PYvd0bSszO — FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022

Other Starrcast Shows

In the same vein, this year’s Starrcast event featured three other live wrestling shows. Black Label Pro, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling all hosted events through Starrcast this weekend.

Starrcast will also featured the following live podcasts: