Booker T Scolds Joey Janela For GCW Flaming Boot Spot

Booker T was not a fan of the Joey Janela flaming boot spot at his recent GCW appearance.

Janela went one-on-one with Drew Parker at the GCW Maniac show this past Saturday night (May 21). During the match, Janela wanted to do a flashy high spot, which he decided would be setting his boot on fire and nailing Parker with a super kick.

However, the fire didn’t go out immediately, and took quite a while to put out, nearly starting a panic.

Janela, whose contract expired with AEW back in April, has since taken to social media to joke about the ordeal.

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, however, did not find it amusing. Taking to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” he offered his take on the situation. The former World Heavyweight Champion said Janela’s decision was “the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen in my career.”

“I’m always willing to say in somebody’s face what I’m willing to say on this show. Joey Janela, that was the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen in my career,” Booker said.

“I’m serious because the thing is, he didn’t have a boot where it could actually fend off the flames for a minute. He had a kick pad on and a tennis shoe.

“He put so much damn lighter fluid on his foot, it probably soaked all the way through to his foot.

“That right there just embodies what I talk to my young students about. If that’s the route you want to go, that’s on you, but plan on working that scene forever, because this is not stuff they do in the major leagues.”

