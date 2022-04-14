Booker T Wants Cody Rhodes to Dethrone Roman Reigns

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T knows exactly who he wants to be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

The two-time Hall Of Famer took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to offer his thoughts on the current World Title picture. Booker explained that he’d like to see Rhodes get a World Title reign by defeating Reigns, even if it means getting the title back around “The Tribal Chief’s” waist before the next WrestleMania.

“I don’t see why Cody can’t take the title off Roman in the meantime,” Booker said (via WrestlingInc.). “Roman could easily get it back by the time WrestleMania comes back around, we’ve got plenty of time to be able to switch that back, if that’s the route we are going to go in. If that’s the route they’re thinking, I suggest yes, we go that route of Rock and Roman, because it’s money.”

Reigns comes off of a big WrestleMania 38 win over Brock Lesnar, capturing the WWE Championship to unify with the Universal Title he already held. Now, having topped “The Beast” in Dallas, it remains to be seen who will be Reigns’ next big opponent. In the meantime, he’s focused on collecting more gold for The Bloodline in the form of getting The Usos to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Rhodes finally made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, being introduced as Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent. “The American Nightmare” came out on top in the matchup, which was undoubtedly one of the best of the entire weekend. Now, Rhodes has made it clear he came back to WWE with his sights set firmly on a World Title. And right now, that road goes through Roman Reigns.

Reigns may sense Rhodes is creeping up on his run as Unified Champion, as he recently destroyed a fan’s Cody Rhodes sign after Monday Night RAW went off-air this week.