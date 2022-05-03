Booker T Says His WWE Contract Isn’t Up For Years

Booker T has been with WWE for a long time and the WWE Hall Of Famer has confirmed that he is not going away anytime soon.

The wrestling veteran recently had an interview with Culture Map in Houston. He talked about things such as talents from his wrestling school being picked up by major promotions and more.

Speaking of his relationship and future with WWE, T said that his relationship has ‘never been better.’ He claimed that his contract with them isn’t up for several years:

“My relationship with the company has never been better. My contract with them isn’t up for another several years. I’m still around doing the kickoff shows for all the premium events on Peacock.

I sometimes host RAW Talk and Talking Smack” mentioned Booker T, “And WWE has me involved with several other projects,”

At the age of 57, the former WCW champion is still active in wrestling. While he hasn’t wrestled for WWE since 2012, he regularly competes in his own Reality Of Wrestling promotion.

Talking about potential retirement, Booker T claimed that he will never be done wrestling. He said “I won’t be retired from the squared circle until I’m six feet under,”