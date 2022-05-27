Brandi Rhodes Backstage At May 27 WWE SmackDown

Brandi Rhodes is in the building for WWE SmackDown.

While it’s unknown whether or not Brandi will show up on TV, she is indeed inside the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR. Her husband, Cody Rhodes, has also arrived.

Brandi teased a new female superstar had made her way inside the SmackDown ring. Many assumed that she was talking about her daughter Liberty.

That hunch was correct as revealed by Brandi.

I hear she's getting pushed to the moon cause of who her daddy is… pic.twitter.com/cPMLPjoRNG — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 27, 2022

Brandi Rhodes and Cody made their exit from AEW back in February. Brandi had been the Chief Brand Officer, while Cody was an active wrestler and an EVP.

Recently, Rhodes dismissed theories surrounding his AEW departure. He said simply put, it’s time to go after the WWE Championship.

Cody will have his third on-air match with Seth Rollins at the Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5. If Cody wins, he’ll have gone 3-0 against Seth since returning to WWE.

Longtime fans may remember that Brandi had served as a ring announcer for WWE. She went by the name “Eden Stiles.” She left the company along with her husband back in 2016.