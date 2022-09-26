Braun Strowman Shows Off Insane Body Transformation (Photo)

Braun Strowman showed off his insane body transformation since returning to WWE.

Since returning to WWE, Strowman has looked to be in ridiculous shape since his last departure. Strowman took to Twitter to show a photo of himself from his days beginning with WWE, compared to how he looks now.

The change is quite a thing to see. Check it out below:

Strowman began with WWE back in 2013, and eventually made his debut with The Wyatt Family in 2015. After branching out from the group, Wyatt began a singles run in 2016. He became one of the most dominant big men on the main roster, accomplishing quite a lot.

“The Monster Among Men” is a former Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a 2018 Money In The Bank Ladder match winner, and the winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

Braun Strowman

Strowman also won the 2019 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Unfortunately, Strowman was released from WWE as part of a large series of cuts in June of 2021.

However, earlier this month, Strowman was brought back on an episode of Monday Night RAW, laying waste to several tag teams, making his presence felt.