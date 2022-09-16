Braun Strowman on WWE Return: I Cried When I Came Back Through the Curtain

Braun Strowman couldn’t hold back his emotions after his impactful return to WWE earlier this month.

The former WWE Universal Champion was released by WWE on June 2, 2021, as part of ‘budget cuts’ made in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strowman’s departure was notable given that he had been heavily featured on WWE programming, with his final match being a WWE Championship opportunity at WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

The Return

After over a year away, Strowman returned on the September 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Strowman’s return came at the expense of four tag teams, the Alpha Academy, Street Profits, Los Lotharios, and The New Day, who had been competing to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

In the days prior to Raw, it was reported that Strowman was set to return, the latest name to be rehired by WWE in the post-Vince McMahon era.

Emotions

Strowman may be the Monster Among Men, but the former Universal Champion was feeling heavily emotional over his return.

Speaking on After the Bell, Braun recalled his return after a year away from WWE.

“I don’t want to admit it because I’m supposed to be this big giant tough monster, I had to swallow back the emotions. It was really really hard to stay in character.” Braun Strowman.

Strowman looked emotional during the early stages of his return, as seen in the image above.

The recently returned Superstar added that the emotional rush of returning still gets to him now, nearly two weeks after his comeback.

“I heard that roar, I heard the place come unglued. I just gave myself goosebumps thinking about it. I am home.” Braun Strowman.

Behind the Curtain

Strowman was just about able to hold it together on TV, but couldn’t keep his emotions bottled up after the segment was finished.

“I cried when I came back through the curtain. Once I got away from everybody, I finally was able to absorb it and let it in.” Braun Strowman on breaking down after WWE Raw return.

The former Universal Champion reiterated that he is ‘home’ and that “it’s good to be back.”

Reports have come out stating that Strowman will be a top-tier babyface on SmackDown going forward.