What Did Bray Wyatt tell Alexa Bliss Before his WWE Release?

In July 2021, WWE shocked fans by releasing Bray Wyatt, bringing the three-time former World Champion’s lengthy run with the company to an end.

Since returning as the leader of the Firefly Fun House in 2019, Wyatt had become one of the company’s most popular stars, and that support only grew after the debut of his ‘The Fiend’ alter-ego.

Prior to his release, Wyatt worked closely with Alexa Bliss on-screen, who had been corrupted by his dark character.

Bliss would ultimately turn on Wyatt, costing him his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, Bray’s most recent match to date.

Bray’s Last Words

After Wyatt was released, many fans got angry at Alexa Bliss, who they accused of having ‘stolen’ The Fiend character from him.

While Bliss did keep using her ‘Dark Alexa’ persona, this wasn’t a dig at Wyatt.

Instead, the former Raw Women’s Champion explained to Metro UK how Wyatt gave her some sage words of wisdom prior to his release (via Wrestling Inc.)

“Before he left, he just said, ‘Keep it alive, keep it going’, so I took that to heart and tried to keep it alive and going.” Alexa Bliss shares Bray Wyatt’s last words to her,

Bliss has since ditched the ‘Dark Alexa’ persona but still carries Lilly to the ring.

Bray’s Next Move

Bray Wyatt hasn’t wrestled or even appeared for any other company since his WWE release which took place nearly one year ago.

However, Wyatt has said he “often” thinks about his return to wrestling, and has insisted that he’s not done in the ring yet.