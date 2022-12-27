Bray Wyatt Wrestles at MSG (video)

Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to WWE at Extreme Rules in October. This followed weeks of teases of the White Rabbit. He has since spent time taunting LA Knight and cutting promos that are more like riddles.

Last week, the crowd and LA Knight got to meet Uncle Howdy. While Wyatt was in the ring, Uncle Howdy stood at the top of the ramp to prove that they are in fact two people and not a figment of Wyatt’s imagination.

Weeks after making his WWE return, Wyatt has had his first match. WWE held a house show at the famed Madison Square Garden tonight.

Bray Wyatt’s First Match Back

Wyatt has not wrestled a match for WWE since The Fiend lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021.

Twitter user Taboy225 posted a seven second clip of Wyatt in the ring and captioned it “Bray is having a match!” His opponent was Jinder Mahal.

A second Twitter video shows Wyatt getting the pin after Sister Abigail.

Another Twitter user, @abigailwrites, took video of Wyatt’s entrance.

She also captured him getting a “This is awesome!” chant.

Another user, @bankssmorgan, got a closer video of the match.

On the second anniversary of Jon Huber’s (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) death, his good friend paid tribute to him.

As of now, Wyatt has not been confirmed for any television matches for WWE.