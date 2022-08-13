Report: Bray Wyatt WWE Return Is Likely ‘Soon’

With Triple H taking over as head of the WWE creative team, we have already seen several stars make their way back to WWE. Another big name is expected back soon: Bray Wyatt.

As noted in a report from Fightful Select earlier this week, Triple H is said to be higher than Vince McMahon was on Wyatt, with a better working relationship. McMahon and his inner circle were very critical of Wyatt while he was part of the company, allegedly going so far as to spread the stories that Wyatt had a bad attitude and was hard to get along with. This is said to be something that talent themselves never experienced themselves with Wyatt.

Pro Wrestling Torch Editor Wade Keller backed up Fightful’s report this week during one of his audio shows. Keller said, “I can back up Fightful’s reporting that Bray is likely back in WWE soon.”

Upon Wyatt’s release from the company, there was reportedly a great amount of hard feelings on each side, with talent themselves feeling uneasy about the move as well. Fightful noted that some talent observed how much money Wyatt made WWE in merchandising, and despite that, he was still released. This made them feel like they could be expendable at any point too.

Bray Wyatt Was Critical of Vince McMahon

Wyatt was reportedly very verbal and critical of his use in WWE, leading to the deterioration of his relationship with McMahon.

“When things were shit, Wyatt would say they were shit, and Vince saw that as difficult to deal with,” a WWE source told Fightful.

As long as Vince was in charge of creative, a return by him seemed like a long shot as Vince seemed cold whenever the idea was brought up. However, with Triple H now taking over on the creative front, all bets are off.

While we don’t have a date to expect Wyatt back as of yet, Triple H has certainly relied upon television returns to create a buzz since he took over creative. Fightful’s reporting noted that Wyatt’s name has at least been brought up in WWE creative meetings of late, though that doesn’t mean a return is happening for sure. If Keller’s reporting is accurate, a return might not be too far off.

