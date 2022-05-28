Brian Cage Was Present Backstage At AEW Dynamite

Brian Cage hasn’t been seen in some time on AEW TV. His last appearance was back in the October 6 edition of Rampage where he lost an FTW Title Philadelphia Street Fight against Ricky Starks.

Fightful Select reported that Cage was present backstage at AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. He hadn’t been seen backstage recently. There is no information regarding his return to the company or if there are any plans for him.

While Cage was not used by AEW, he continued wrestling on the independent scene. The company picked up his contract option despite not using him for months.

Cage also made an appearance at the ROH Supercard of Honor event on April 1. He defeated Ninja Mack with Tully Blanchard on his side.

Cage’s wife Melissa Santas made public statements in September about Cage not being utilized properly by AEW. In November, she alleged that those comments ended up getting Cage heat backstage in AEW.

Cage did tease a “shocking re-debut” recently when the official AEW Twitter account made a throwback “on this day” post, highlighting Cage’s debut at Double or Nothing 2020.

“About time to make a shocking return/ re-debut and do it again,” Cage wrote.

Considering AEW mentioned Brian Cage’s debut and he was also present backstage, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see him return to AEW programming soon.