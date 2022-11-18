Britt Baker on Her Match Against Saraya at AEW Full Gear: “It’s a Very Compelling Story”

Saraya made her debut in All Elite Wrestling at Dynamite: Grand Slam.She will be returning to the ring this Saturday at AEW Full Gear. The PPV will air live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Her in-ring career came to a halt after suffering an injury in a 6-woman tag team match at a WWE Live Event. Saraya, fka Paige, spoke with Chris Van Vliet on Insight recently and said she wanted to have a rematch against Sasha Banks one day.

Britt recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about Saraya’s first opponent in the ring in years. The storyline for the match has become Saraya saying that AEW is her house already while Britt has pointed out that she has been with the company since the start.

It’s so progressive for our division. It’s a story-driven match. It’s a very compelling story, and the match is going to be even more exciting.

Baker added that Saraya hasn’t wrestled in five years and that is a long time to be away. She noted that the two do have one thing in common though, their love for wrestling.

She’s been out of the game for five years,” Baker says. “That’s a long time. For all our differences, we have one thing in common—wrestling is our life. We’re going to wrestle like our lives depend on it.

Britt was asked about wrestling Saraya and she said she is ready to deliver this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

I don’t take this opportunity lightly. It is a challenge I welcome. Saraya is a star. She’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. Not everyone knows Britt Baker.



Having a match with a star of her caliber is the next step I need in my career.



I feel similar to the way I did before the “Lights Out” match against Thunder Rosa. I knew the match had to be excellent. I’m in that position again, and I’m ready to deliver.

