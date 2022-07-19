Britt Baker Shares Injury Update On Adam Cole

Adam Cole is just one of the names on the AEW roster that have been bitten by the injury bug over the last few months, with the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega on the shelf while recovering.

Cole last wrestled during the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, where he took the pinfall in a Fatal 4-Way match. He suffered a concussion in that bout.

Before that, Cole had suffered a labrum injury as far back as his AEW World Title program with Hangman Page that he has been working through.

Fellow AEW star and Cole’s girlfriend, Britt Baker, shared an update on his recovery while speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.

“Well, he’s definitely recovering and healing, so I hope just like everybody else, that we get to see him back in the wrestling ring soon, but he definitely has to take some time to recover,” she said.

Cole and Baker were the inaugural winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments amonth before Forbidden Door. For most of June, Cole was not getting physical on AEW television.

You can see our updated injury tracker with the full list of names.

