Britt Baker Sticks up for WWE Talent

Britt Baker recently praised WWE’s Carmella on social media for being able to overcome adversity and booking decisions.

On Tuesday, Carmella took to Twitter where she listed all the WWE booking decisions that she has overcome ahead of her scheduled match at Money In The Bank this Saturday where she is slated to challenge Raw Women’s Champion against Bianca Belair.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion wrote, “You can make me a manager, give me a guy without a chin, a dance break mid-match, change my character, have me wear a mask, be a last-minute replacement and I’m ALWAYS going to show up and show out. I rise to every occasion and you can’t take that away from me.”

Baker responded to that post by sharing a clapping hands emoji to support what Carmella had written.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, there was some crossover between WWE and AEW as Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho appeared on the broadcast to show their support for John Cena, who was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his main roster in-ring debut in 2002.

The three AEW stars congratulated Cena on the 20-year anniversary of his WWE debut.