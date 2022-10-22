Bron Breakker Teases New Moves Ahead of Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker plans to showcase his wrestling ability at Halloween Havoc on Oct. 22.

Breakker will defend his title against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a triple-threat match at Halloween Havoc. The champion already successfully retained the WWE NXT Championship against McDonagh at NXT Heatwave on Aug.16. However, McDonagh earned a second opportunity to compete for the title by defeating Tyler Bate on the Sep. 20 episode of NXT.

Dragunov inserted himself into contending for the title because he had vacated the now-defunct NXT United Kingdom Championship. Since he never lost the title in a match, Breakker decided to defend the title against McDonagh and Dragunov.

Both opponents have more ring experience than Breakker, but the champion plans to display some new moves this Saturday. In an interview with past “Get to Know” series guest The Black Announce Table Podcast, Breakker teased that fans will be surprised by what he does in his title match.

“I got some stuff up my sleeve for Halloween Havoc, let’s say that. I got some new things; I’m going to break out,” said Breakker. The champion continued, “…I would like to do some stuff that’s uh, we’ll say legacy moves. You guys are just going to have to watch the show and see.” He added that he is still early in his wrestling career and continuously attempting to improve.

(via WWE)

Bron Breakker Praises Halloween Havoc Opponents

Although they will be his opponents at Halloween Havoc, Breakker shared his admiration for McDonagh and Dragunov. In the interview, the champion revealed that he’s followed Dragunov for years.

“…Ilja is tough. He’s a really great competitor. I’ve known about him for years. I mean, I know how tough he is. I actually got to watch him and Gunther; I want to say it was Takeover 36. I’m not positive of that, but I got to watch him live, and he’s an animal, so it’s going to be a battle,” said Breakker.

The WWE NXT Champion credited McDonagh for making him a better sports entertainer.

“JD McDonagh has made me better. He’s made me a better sports entertainer, you know, just made me sharper. I think he’s a great performer. Both of them are great, so I’m excited. We’re going to tear the freaking house down, and I can’t wait,” said Breakker.

Breakker seems ready to defend his title at Halloween Havoc successfully. He will have his hands full against two opponents looking to win their first WWE NXT Championship. While preparing for McDonagh and Dragunov, Breakker may also have to worry about 2022 Money in the Bank Winner Austin Theory cashing in on him.