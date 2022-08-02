Bryan Danielson Confirms He & Miz Legitimately Don’t Like Each Other

Bryan Danielson confirms that he and The Miz “legitimately” don’t like one another.

Danielson was recently interviewed by Renee Paquette, where he discussed a multitude of topics, including his WWE run. During the interview, Danielson discussed his issues with The Miz.

Miz was Danielson’s mentor on WWE NXT. This eventually led to a storyline feud between the pair. Years later, things came to a head on an episode of Talking Smack, where things got personal.

(via AEW)

Danielson explained that both men were frustrated and wanted to make a solid segment out of it. He admits that he and Miz “legitimately” don’t like one another. However, he definitely respects Miz.

“Miz was very frustrated. He was Intercontinental Champion and wasn’t being put on TV too much. I was very frustrated that they weren’t clearing me to wrestle despite numerous doctors having cleared me to wrestle and, you know, I understand why, but that’s a long story anyway.

“So just getting to the point of my frustration, so we came up with this thing, the original plan that Mike and I had come up with, was I was going to f*cking deck him. We wanted to get under each other’s skin so much that it was plausible that I would legit be angry enough to punch him, and so that was the intent.

“The idea was either they’re going to fire me, or it’s going to make people want to see the match so much that they’re going to have to clear me to wrestle. But then Mike did such a great job, intuitively, I felt it was better to walk off because it was also like, this is so good.

“Leave him with his heat. He was so good. Mike and I don’t like each other, legitimately, but Mike is also somebody that I respect a lot for working very, very hard.”

Now, both men currently work for different promotions. After getting medically cleared to return to the ring, Bryan Danielson had a bit of a run before deciding not to re-sign with WWE.

He signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and made his debut in September of last year. As for Miz, he’s still with WWE, where he has remained for nearly 20 years.

He’s currently aligned with Ciampa on Monday Night RAW, feuding against AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co