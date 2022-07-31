Bryan Danielson Thought Doctors Were Going To Ask Him To Retire After Latest Injury

Bryan Danielson has a history of concussion-related issues that have once forced him to retire from in-ring action. That’s why fans started worrying about his future when he recently suffered another concussion. According to the former world champion, he himself thought that doctors were going to tell him to retire after his latest injury but his brain scan changed things.

Danielson opened up about his injury while speaking to Renee Paquette for a live episode of her The Sessions podcast at Starrcast V. He revealed what the doctor had said to him before his return:

“He said, ‘After you start feeling better, we’re going to have to have a serious talk about your long-term health.’ I thought what that meant was, ‘After you feel better, I’m going to talk to you about not wrestling anymore.'”

What Changed Things For Bryan Danielson

However, things changed after the result of his brain scans came out. Per Bryan, he has been putting extra work to keep his brain healthy, and it helped him:

“Then my brain scans came back so goddamn good that not a single person could say anything about it.” said Bryan Danielson, “I do put a lot of work and effort into keeping my brain healthy and doing things outside of normal stuff to keep my brain healthy. I think that’s paying dividends a little bit,”

Danielson later explained that he has done 100 sessions of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. It is a procedure where they put you in a tube with 1.5 atmospheres of pressure and flood your brain with a lot of oxygen. Bryan Danielson suffered the injury in the Anarchy In The Arena match during Double or Nothing in May. He returned to ring during the July 27 Dynamite.

