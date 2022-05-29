Bryan Danielson Reveals Big Reason He Signed With AEW

Bryan Danielson was one of the most shocking names to leave WWE to join AEW. Per Bryan, one big reason for it was being able to spend more time with his family.

The former world champion recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. He talked about his upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing and more.

Speaking about his reason to join AEW, Bryan mentioned the recent Texas shooting. He explained that it made him want to spend more time with his family. The former WWE star then dived into some philosophy from a book called Four Thousand Weeks:

“The book says it’s about time management, but it’s actually a book about philosophy. The average lifespan is only 4,000 weeks. If you look at where I’m at now, I’m 2,000 weeks in, and I’ve got 2,000 weeks left. With all the craziness in the world, do I want to spend the rest of those weeks entertaining people? Or do I want to spend more time with my family?”

Bryan Danielson explained that the ability to have freedom in his wrestling career while also having more time for his family is one of the key reasons why he signed with Tony Khan‘s promotion:

“That’s actually one of the reasons why I chose AEW. It allows me the ability to have a little more freedom with my wrestling and wrestle different people with different styles, but it’s also to spend more time with my family.”

Apart from this, Danielson discussed things such as the longevity of Chris Jericho, if he would consider joining the Chris Jericho appreciation society, and more.