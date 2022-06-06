How Long Bryan Danielson Is Expected To Stay Out Of Action

The injury bug has hit AEW hard. A number of top stars of the company seem to be dealing with injuries and Bryan Danielson is the latest in the spree.

The former WWE star was unable to attend a scheduled meet and greet on Sunday. The venue told people that he wasn’t able to fly due to an injury.

Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline provided some more update on the situation. He confirmed that Danielson got hurt during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double Or Nothing.

Though the wrestling journalist has confirmed with sources that the injury is not anything serious. The American Dragon is expected to be out of action for 1 to 2 weeks.

This is a good news for AEW as this means that Bryan Danielson will be healthy and ready to compete by the Forbidden Door PPV later this month.

Although it’s a bit disappointing for fans as this injury will likely prevent the AEW star from competing in the Interim world title eliminator Battle Royal that will open this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Danielson is not the only big AEW name dealing with injury. CM Punk announced on Friday that he will be stepping away. TNT champion Scorpio Sky also revealed that he strained a muscle during his match on Rampage.