Bully Ray: Liv Morgan Was ‘Playing a Pro Wrestler’ In Recent Promo

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray wasn’t a fan of SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan‘s recent promo.

Ray recently took to his radio show, “Busted Open Radio,” to offer his thoughts on Morgan’s promo this week after winning the SmackDown Live Women’s Title when she cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey shortly after winning it.

The Hall Of Famer noted that he feels like the support from the fans has died down a bit behind Morgan, and her prom felt like “somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler.”

“I didn’t think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit.

“I believe she was trying to memorize a promo last night – they’re never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, ‘Here’s five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.’ Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I’m watching somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler.

“This whole, ‘We did it guys, if it wasn’t for you guys, you guys got me all the way through,’ it’s uber babyface, chase-the-hug stuff and I understand why they do it. But, I want to see Liv come out there and stand on her own two feet – verbally and physically.”

It remains to be seen what’s next for Morgan after winning the SmackDown Live Women’s Title. A program with Natalya was teased on Monday Night RAW, however, it’s also expected that Morgan gives Rousey her rematch, likely at SummerSlam.

Things should become a bit more clear on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live this Friday.

