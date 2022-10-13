Canada-Themed Elite Shirts Being Sold at AEW Dynamite Taping

AEW Dynamite is set to make its International debut on Wednesday night, as it emanates from Toronto, Ontario Canada for the very first time.

The show features a packed card, with Chris Jericho defending his ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Pac defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy, ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry taking on former friend and partner Luchasaurus, and more.

But fans online are still reticent about the show because they feel that Elite member and former AEW Trios Champion, the Canadian-born Kenny Omega should be a part of the first AEW Dynamite from Canada.

Omega, of course, was one of the wrestlers suspended after a reported backstage brawl between Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, Ace Steele, Ace Steele’s wife, CM Punk’s dog, the AEW company lawyer, and more.

Granted, not all of those names listed were actually throwing hands, but they were in the vicinity that the brawl took place.

The Elite and CM Punk Suspended

It’s been alleged that CM Punk threw the first punch in the brawl. It’s also alleged that Ace Steele, Punk’s friend and a (former?) producer for AEW threw a chair and bit Kenny Omega on the arm.

Most reports seems to indicate that Omega didn’t actually do anything wrong, but he was suspended anyway, at least until any legal ramifications might be cleared up.

Omega still appeared in Japan last month on behalf of AEW for the Tokyo Games Show, but he hasn’t been seen on AEW television since All Out.

Now, a new piece of merchandise may just mean that Omega could be in Canada.

Twitter user Kyle Masters Tweeted a photo of a Canadian Leaf-themed Elite shirt.

Interesting shirt at the merch store tonight #AEWDynamite ??? pic.twitter.com/qkmbeESSUU — Kyle Masters | Elite POV (@AllEliteKyle) October 12, 2022

It would be weird to promote The Elite in Canada without a member of The Elite actually appearing in Canada, but stranger things have happened. Maybe this is nothing. Or maybe, just maybe, Kenny Omega could appear on AEW Dynamite.

Whether he does or not remains to be seen, but stick with SEScoops as we provide updates on this developing situation.