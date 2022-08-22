Hip-Hop Superstar Cardi B Tweets About Her Love For Edge and Lita

Cardi B is a big fan of WWE, and an even bigger fan of two WWE Hall of Famers.

The 29-year-old rap sensation took to Twitter to shout out two of the company’s greatest superstars, Edge and Lita. The duo’s relationship was covered on the A&E biography about Edge that recently aired over the weekend.

Cardi writes, “I used to love them….they was such a sexy ass couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple.”

Edge and Lita’s relationship on-screen included a live-sex celebration that scored WWE one of their biggest television ratings of the year. However, the relationship quietly ended as their on-screen appearances together eventually faded away.

As for Cardi, this isn’t the first time she has tweeted about her love of pro-wrestling, specifically WWE. Her recent hit “Hot Sh*t” pays homage to the late Jimmy Superfly Snuka, and got her conversing online with Snuka’s daughter Tamina, as well as Natalya. Another of Cardi’s hit songs, “Up,” was used as the theme for SummerSlam 2021 from Las Vegas.