Casino Ladder Match Returning For All Out 2022

AEW has confirmed that the Casino Ladder match will be returning at the upcoming All Out PPV from Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The unique match combines the elements of the Money In The Bank ladder match with the Casino Battle Royal, with the winner receiving a future world title shot.

The bout sees two competitors entering the ring every 90 seconds. Whoever retrieves the casino chip suspended above the ring is declared the winner. The match can end before all the participants have entered.

AEW confirmed during the August 19 Rampage that this match will be returning for All Out 2022. Though no participants for it were announced.

The company has held two Casino Ladder matches till now. The concept was originally introduced during the Double or Nothing PPV in 2020. Lance Archer won the first Casino ladder match but he was unsuccessful in winning the world title.

Hangman Page then won the second Casino Ladder match held during the October 6, 2021 episode of Dynamite. Page went on to defeat Kenny Omega for the AEW championship at Full Gear 2021.

Apart from this, the upcoming PPV will feature the finals of the trios title tournament, Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title, and The Pinnacle vs. The Lethal Connection.