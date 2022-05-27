Charlotte Flair Advertised For WWE TV This Summer

Charlotte Flair has been taking time off of WWE TV since she is preparing for her wedding with AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Her last appearance was at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match.

The company then announced that Flair is out of action indefinitely as she got injured.

Now, it seems like WWE already has a return planned for Flair according to an advertisement for the July 15 episode of SmackDown. The show will take place in Orlando, Florida, and Flair is featured in the promotional graphic.

The advertisement promotes an Intercontinental Championship between Ricochet and Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are also featured in the advertisement.

It’s worth noting that Charlotte Flair’s name is not featured on the graphic, only her image is used.

The advertisement also uses The Usos’ and Shayna Baszler’s images without mentioning their names.

As mentioned, Flair and El Idolo are gearing up for their wedding. Flair recently posted photos on her Instagram account which show a gathering of her family and friends. Names such as Finn Balor, Nia Jax, and Apollo Crews are also in the pictures.

The location added for one of the photos is a wedding venue in Mexico. More on that scoop here.