Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Gearing Up For Wedding

Charlotte Flair has been out of action indefinitely since WrestleMania Backlash. The company announced that she sustained injuries and she needs time off to recover.

At the event, Flair defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match in a losing effort.

Flair is actually taking time off of WWE to prepare for her wedding with AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The two have been dating since February 2019 when they were both with WWE. They announced their engagement a year later on January 1, 2020.

Looks like the couple is gearing up for the wedding as Flair posted photos on Instagram which show a gathering of family and friends. Fellow wrestlers such as Finn Balor, Nia Jax, and Apollo Crews are also seen. She also shared a picture with popular Mexican makeup artist Pepe Gutierrez.

Interestingly, the location added for the photo is Hacienda Mi Ranchito, which is a wedding venue in Ciudad Lerdo, Mexico.

Last month, Flair confirmed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she is getting married to her fiancé this summer in Mexico.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Charlotte Flair and Andrade announce something about a wedding soon.

As for her goals inside the wrestling ring, Flair recently said that she wants to surpass her father’s record for most world title reigns. More on that here.

You can check out the pictures below: