Charlotte Flair Shot Down Planned High Spot For Ric’s Last Match

Charlotte Flair apparently shot down a planned high spot in her father Ric’s upcoming last match.

Ric Flair will wrestle his last professional wrestling match ever this Sunday from Nashville, Tennessee on pay-per-view (PPV). He’ll be teaming up with his son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

There has been a lot of concern about Flair wrestling at his age of 73, as well has the fact that he’s going into the match with an injury. However, Flair will press on for one last dance.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Charlotte Flair discussed her father’s upcoming bout, noting she actually shot down the idea of him doing a high spot off of the top rope.

“A lot of our men and women in all companies miss those all the time. I was like, ‘No, not needed, not necessary. Wasn’t necessary in your prime, isn’t necessary now. So, no.’”

Ric Flair Accompanied By Big Card

Aside from Flair’s headlining bout, there will be several other talents competing on the card from promotions such as Impact Wrestling, MLW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA.

The current card for the show is as follows: