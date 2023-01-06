Charlotte Flair Eying Champ vs. Champ Match with Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair isn’t resting on her laurels after reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s Champion in dramatic fashion. She’s looking to take on all challengers, including the reigning queenpin of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair.

Flair made a triumphant return to WWE on the final SmackDown of 2022. She showed up with a purpose and made an immediate impact. When all was said and done, she stunned Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match to begin her 13th reign as a WWE Women’s world champion.

Rousey is probably still wondering how her role as SmackDown Women’s champion could be snatched from her so abruptly, but Charlotte isn’t worried about that. She’s already looking ahead and focused on solidifying her legacy as the premiere Superstar of this generation.

Bring It

Charlotte Flair appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and had very positive things to say about Bianca Belair. She knows what it’s like to be the top dog of a WWE brand and all the responsibilities that come with it.

“First, I want to give kudos to Bianca,” said Charlotte. “I know what it’s like to be in that role she’s in, from the matches to live events to being a spokesperson, the media, the obligations, the signings. I know that schedule and how grueling it is, and she’s doing it.”

Belair has been destined for greatness ever since her days in NXT. She’s living up to the hype, an impressive feat to say the least. Flair says she’s proud of Belair, and would have no problem getting in the ring with her to see which of them is the true Queen of WWE.

“She’s doing it well, and she’s striving, and she’s turning into what everyone said she was gonna be, the face of the women’s division, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

“From a competitive side, the best for last, baby. Bring it.” – Charlotte Flair on facing Bianca Belair

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair History

Flair and Belair have wrestled each other several times over the past several years. Flair defeated Belair on the February 26, 2020 edition of NXT.

On the main roster, they’ve wrestled many times in multi-person matches, but have only wrestled twice in singles action. Belair won both of those matches by disqualification (WWE Raw, October 4, 2021 and WWE Raw, October 18, 2021).

(Stats courtesy of Cagematch.net)

Conclusion

Will this match actually happen? WWE has unified the top championships in the men’s singles division, as well as the tag team divisions. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos hold the Raw and SmackDown tag belts. Based on what we’ve heard about WWE wanting to split up Reigns’ belts, it seems unlikely they’d continue moving in the ‘unification’ direction with the women’s titles.

Watch Charlotte Flair’s appearance on WWE’s The Bump: