Backstage Reaction To Chelsea Green’s Money in the Bank Performance

Chelsea Green may not have left Money in the Bank 2024 with a briefcase, but the WWE Superstar certainly made an impression on those working backstage.

Green was one of six women in this year’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion was joined by Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, IYO SKY, and Zoey Stark. Despite having the home-field advantage, the Canadian Green came up short in Toronto as Tiffany Stratton instead became the eighth woman to capture the coveted briefcase and earn herself a title shot.

While Stratton left with the briefcase, the spot many are remembering from the match involves Chelsea Green. During the bout, Green was sent sailing out of the ring on a ladder and crashed through a series of tables at ringside.

Also still not over Chelsea Green having the most perfect table bump from like 25 feet in the air lol pic.twitter.com/pIMeBANPW3 — Mr. Acosta (@MrAcosta89) July 7, 2024

This violent spot was quite the change from what fans normally see from Green on WWE TV as she has fallen into a comedic heel role ever since her January 2023 return to the company. Those in WWE were “very happy” with Green’s performance in the match, Fightful Select reports, and that Green herself treated the all-important bump as if it was “no big deal.”

WWE was also very happy about Green’s work before she stepped in the ring at WWE Money in the Bank 2024. Praise was given for Green promoting the show on local media and traveling to Toronto mid-week to do so. Green also heavily promoted the event and the Women’s Ladder match on social media, which WWE also took notice of. Even TNA Wrestling’s Jordynne Grace couldn’t help but be impressed by Green’s work in the match.

In honor of @ImChelseaGreen tonight, a reminder of her history with ladders ? pic.twitter.com/0PkSzan6FL — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) July 7, 2024

Green is impressing all the right people backstage which certainly bodes well for her future with WWE. While Green may not have won the coveted contract in Toronto, the future remains bright for the Canadian even after this massive bump through the tables.