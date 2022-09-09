Multiple AEW Contract Extensions Revealed

Chris Jericho is not only helping talents get under the spotlight but he is helping them get contract extensions as well.

The former AEW champion spoke to Inside The Ropes before the All Out PPV. He talked about things such as Triple H‘s comments about Dynamite beating NXT and more.

During the talk, Chris Jericho also confirmed that Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, and Jake Hager have all signed contract extensions with AEW:

“They all got contract extensions. I’ve told the story many times about how the Jericho Appreciation Society came to be. It was never planned; it was just something that happened in accordance to the circumstances that we were facing.

I do feel proud that they got contract extensions, raises, everything in-between.” said Chris Jericho, “They earned it, they earned it by showing what they can do.”

Apart from this, Y2J discussed helping AEW in a backstage capacity and explained why he doesn’t need an official title in the promotion.

Jericho mentioned that he is always there helping talents as needed. He doesn’t need a job title because his name trumps it all.