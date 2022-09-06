Chris Jericho Addresses Criticisms Of AEW’s Roster Size

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Chris Jericho has addressed the criticisms of the promotion having too big of a roster.

AEW has amassed a tremendous roster with huge names such as CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Jericho himself, and so many more.

With so many massive talents on the roster, some suggest that the roster is too big, and there are too many top stars on the roster to get the shine they deserve.

Speaking on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Chris Jericho himself addressed these claims. The longtime professional wrestling legend argues that it’s important to have such a variety of talent on a roster, while acknowledging that it’s tough to get everyone on screen with three hours of television a week.

“Maybe the misconception is that we have too big of a roster. I mean it’s hard to get everybody on TV with only 3 hours a week but it’s important to have a big roster and to have a lot of variety and a lot of different guys on different levels.

“You’ve got vets like myself and CM Punk. Then, you’ve kind of got guys in their prime like Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega, then you’ve got the up-and-comers like Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy.

“It’s really like a grade football team where you have different levels of what you need to have a successful team. That’s why our team has been so successful.”

Of course, if certain reports are to be believed, the AEW roster could be getting cut one Superstar short after a recent backstage physical altercation.

Quotes via Fightful