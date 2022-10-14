Chris Jericho Addresses Backstage Drama In AEW

The behind-the-scene tensions in AEW have been a major topic of discussion recently. Every time it seems like things have settled down, a new report of heat between stars or a new altercation comes out, leading to more speculation. Though according to Chris Jericho, despite all this, the positivity within the company is off the charts.

Y2J recently had an interview with Comicbook.com. He first commented on the reports of him stepping up as a locker room leader in the past few months. Jericho explained that AEW has only been around for three years and the company has growing pains. This is why people like him, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley have to come forward.

Commenting on the reports of the backstage environment of the promotion, Chris Jericho claimed that there is always going to be little dips and dots in any locker room:

“The funny thing is, everyone’s got an opinion when they’re online and the social media and all that stuff. We know what’s really happening and we know, sure there’re things you got to fix, but the positivity in our company is off the charts and the optimism of where we’re going over the next few years is also off the charts.”

Chris Jericho then stirred the conversation toward AEW’s third-year anniversary. He explained that it’s huge because when they started the company, they weren’t sure about having even a single anniversary. Per the former AEW champion, they are now taking care of the issues and focusing on the positives, which are 98% to two.