Chris Jericho Tells Funny Story About Roman Reigns’ Dad

Chris Jericho comes from a time when kayfabe was protected by wrestlers and the general public wasn’t aware that wrestlers were playing characters. This led to some fascinating situations while also giving birth to many funny stories. Jericho recently told one such story from his childhood about Sika Anoa’i, the father of Roman Reigns.

Y2J was joined by Evan Husney & Jason Eisener, the producers of Dark Side of The Ring on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho. The duo were promoting their new series called Tales From The Territories. During the episode the trio shared various stories from the territory era of wrestling.

Speaking about how people believed in kayfabe back in the day, Chris Jericho recalled his childhood. He remembered how he believed the stories about Sika being a wild Samoan. Jericho was left surprised when he heard him talking in English:

“It was like that when I was a kid. I remember I used to go hang out at the Polo Park Inn in Winnipeg and just watch pro wrestlers. That’s where they all used to stay. Sika who’s actually Roman Reigns’ dad, came in. He was from Samoa. They actually would do vignettes of Mr. Fuji having him eat raw fish and he couldn’t speak English.

I walked up with a with a pen and a paper and I was like, ‘Please….sign. Sign name. You…sign name with the pen. He looked at me. He goes ‘Fuck off, kid,’ and I didn’t care that he told me to F off, all I cared was like ‘He speaks English! Did anybody else hear that?'”

